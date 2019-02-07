Terry’s List for the weekend of Feb. 8, 9 and 10

My top picks are the Fairy tale meet and greet and dinner in Edmonton or the Crappie Madness at Cabela’s for the kids; the chili cook-off at the Harley Davidson Dealership or the Power Wheels Derby for the guys and the wedding dress show for the girls.



Little league basketball games will be held at the Old High School gym on Saturday, starting at 8 a.m.The little ones are so fun to watch and they would love your support.



An indoor yard sale will be held on Friday in Cookeville, Tenn., at 8 a.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2027601567277465/

RAW in Bowling Green will have a special event with giveaways and entertainment all weekend.

https://www.facebook.com/events/347916509367595/

A home and garden expo will be held in Lebanon, Tenn., all weekend.

https://www.facebook.com/events/736297073412781/?event_time_id=736297080079447

A painting class will be held in Red Boiling Springs, Tenn., on Friday, at 6 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1072500549620286/

An Art Crawl will be held on Friday, at 6 p.m., in Murfreesboro, Tenn.

https://www.facebook.com/events/277478849597709/

A ladies night out DIY sign class will be held in Cookeville, Tenn., on Firday, at 6 p.m. https://www.facebook.com/events/334808210446380/

Crappie Madness is ongoing at Cabela’s in Bowling green with seminars and kids activities.

https://www.facebook.com/events/769496156747386/?event_time_id=769508833412785

A winter market with wine tastings is ongoing in Bowling Green.

https://www.facebook.com/events/267058317340372/

A basket weaving class will be held on Saturday in Red Boiling Springs, Tenn., at10:30 a.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/279739086022047/

A chili cook-off will be held in Bowling Green at the Harley Davidson Dealership on Saturday, at 11 a.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/810327922642991/

A Power Wheels Downhill Derby will be held in Cookeville, Tenn., on Saturday, 1 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2550028635223400/

A benefit auction will be held in Bowling Green on Saturday, at 6 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/800677383614974/

Karaoke will be held on Saturday, at 7 p.m., at Ralphies in Glasgow.

A chocolate sampling and a meet and greet with a children’s author will be held at the library in Glasgow, on Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1591121564367891/

A “Cupid’s Chase” 5k run will be held in Bowling Green on Saturday, Feb. 9, at 9 a.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1956360717708405/

A cookie making class will be held on Saturday, at 2 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/388422195062251/

A fairy tale dinner and meet and greet will be held in Edmonton on Saturday, from 4 to 6 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2021184781292426/

A night of cocktails, cupcakes, live music and painting a Valentine’s theme on canvas will be held in Cookeville, Tenn., on Saturday, from 4 to 6 p.m., and from 7 to 9 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/542885852898575/

A father-daughter date night will be held in Celina, Tenn., on Saturday, from 6 to 9 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/233769764179559/

A display of wedding dresses through the decades is now being held in Murfreesboro, Tenn. Click the link for dates and times.

https://www.facebook.com/events/299355637311940/

Terry’s List disclaimer*

We would love to get more people involved in our local activities and know that many people simply do not know about the events until they are over. The list shows events going on each weekend and while we want everyone coming to our local events we understand that we have readers all over the country and sometimes locals just want to get away. We post a little bit of everything both near and far. If we miss your event, make sure to send those to us at annc@Tompkinsvillenews.com.