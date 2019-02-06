STORYTIME AND CRAFTS TO BE HELD
The Monroe County Cooperative Extension office presents “Friendship and Love: storytelling with kids,” to be held at the library on Feb. 12, at 10 a.m.
Bring your children for a story on love and friendship and a craft.
