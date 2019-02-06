SINGING VALENTINES NOW OFFERED

Looking for something different for your Valentine? Caveman Chorus is now offering several options. Hire one of our quartets dressed in tuxes to sing to your sweetheart and have a personalized card delivered from you, as well as a rose and a box of chocolates.

For more information call 270-783-1032 or go to CavemanChorus.org.

