A 4-H sewing project, instructed by Carol S. Wheeler, is now being planned. Wheeler is available on Friday evenings or Saturday mornings to work with interested boys and girls between the ages of 9 and 18.

The project would begin with the Unit 1 Clothing Option: shorts, pants or skirt with casing waistline (elastic and/or drawstring).

If you are interested in being a part of this project, call the Extension office by Feb. 18, at 270-487-5504.