A special Terry’s Valentines Day List

A special Valentines Day list to help plan dates for Thursday, Feb. 14, including the few days before and the weekend after. Make your plans now as some of these events require tickets and are selling out fast. My top picks (and this was hard because it all sounds like so much fun!) for the kids is the “Fairytale Dinner” in Edmonton and the chocolate tasting at the library in Glasgow; for the ladies, the wedding dress tour, the General Jackson cruise or the Chocolate festival, for the guys…maybe the haunted house or the cupids tour…

A chocolate sampling and a meet and greet with a children’s author will be held at the library in Glasgow, on Saturday, Feb. 9, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1591121564367891/

A “Cupid’s Chase” 5k run will be held in Bowling Green on Saturday, Feb. 9, at 9 a.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1956360717708405/

A cookie making class will be held on Saturday, Feb. 9, at 2 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/388422195062251/

A fairytale dinner and meet and greet will be held in Edmonton on Saturday, Feb. 9, from 4 to 6 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2021184781292426/

A night of cocktails, cupcakes, live music and painting a Valentine’s theme on canvas will be held in Cookeville, Tenn., on Saturday, Feb. 9, from 4 to 6 p.m., and from 7 to 9 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/542885852898575/

A father-daughter date night will be held in Celina, Tenn., on Saturday, Feb. 9, from 6 to 9 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/233769764179559/

A display of wedding dresses through the decades is now being held in Murfreesboro, Tenn. Click the link for dates and times.

https://www.facebook.com/events/299355637311940/

Storytime and crafts, with a love theme, will be held at the library in Tompkinsville on Tuesday, Feb. 12, at 10 a.m.

A “Smooch your Pooch” Valentines Party will be held in Bowling Green, on Tuesday, Feb. 12, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/374340390029289/

A cookie making class will be held in Bowling Green, on Tuesday, Feb. 12, at 6 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/331762447435429/

A Valentines workshop will be held in Bowling Green on Wednesday, Feb. 13, at 7 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/315200099121638/

A “Hex your Ex” party will be held in Bowling Green on Thursday, Feb. 14, at 11 a.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/326382531312806/

A Valentines Day dance will be held in Bowling Green, on Thursday, Feb. 14, at 2 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/340266460158512/

“Romance Under the Sea” will be held at the aquarium in Nashville, Tenn, on Thursday, Feb. 14, at 4 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/362953074485182/

“Romance at the Rails” will be held in Bowling Green on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Feb. 14, 15 and 16, at 4:45 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/698284037232853/?event_time_id=700156100378980

A Valentine’s dinner will be held in Bowling Green on Thursday, Feb. 14, at 5:30 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/269667300569310/

A Valentines Day scavenger hunt will be held in Bowling Green on Thursday, Feb. 14, at 6 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/235641347363602/

A “Cupid Tour” will be held at the brewery in Murfreesboro, Tenn., on Thursday, Feb. 14, at 6 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/270907096925663/

A wine tasting and cooking class will be held in Bowling Green on Thursday, Feb. 14, at 6 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/297088710951653/

A valentines dinner will be held in Glasgow on Thursday, Feb. 14, at 6 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/301460090514010/

A “Color me Calm” session will be held in Glasgow on Thursday, Feb. 14, at 10 a.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1672255929541565/

The General Jackson in Nashville, Tenn., is having a Valentines Cruise on Thursday, Feb. 14, at 7 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/223120601975386/

Southern Lanes in Bowling Green will have a date night special, on Thursday, Feb. 14, at 7:30 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1659039547531643/

Overtime in Bowling Green will have karaoke on Thursday, Feb. 14, at 10 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/343445213175089/?event_time_id=343445226508421

Jelly Stone in Mammoth Cave is offering a Valentines Day special on Saturday, Feb. 15

https://www.facebook.com/events/368495020598233/

A workshop for two will be held in Bowling Green on Saturday, Feb. 15, at 6:30 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1929384203827012/

A Valentines Day haunted house will be held in Nashville, Tenn., Friday and Saturday, Feb. 15 and 16, at 7 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/790245494667866/?event_time_id=790245501334532

A Valentine weekend will be held at Barren River State Resort.

https://www.facebook.com/events/401282417291753/

An acoustic performance will be held at Sidelines in Glasgow on Saturday, Feb. 16, at 9 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/746097589098825/

Dinner and a dance will be held in Bowling Green on Saturday, Feb. 16, at 7 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/373120710182924/

A chocolate festival will be held in Bowling Green on Sunday, Feb. 17, at 2 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/273659093348271/

Terry’s List disclaimer*

We would love to get more people involved in our local activities and know that many people simply do not know about the events until they are over. The list shows events going on each weekend and while we want everyone coming to our local events we understand that we have readers all over the country and sometimes locals just want to get away. We post a little bit of everything both near and far. If we miss your event, make sure to send those to us at annc@Tompkinsvillenews.com.