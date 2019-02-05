Table runner class held at Cooperative Extension Office

By: Terry Simpson

The basement of the Monroe County Cooperative Extension Service office was transformed into an array of colors and patterns on Tuesday, Jan. 22, as a group of ladies met for a sewing class, which taught them to make table runners.

The room was lined with tables holding sewing machines and supplies, cutting tables and ironing boards for the ladies to use on their projects. The women each brought their choice of fabrics from holiday themes to every day colors, some bringing enough to make more than one runner.

The class was led by Master Clothing volunteers Sue Walsh and Carol Wheeler, who Kim Hollinsworth, Monroe County Homemakers Extension Cultural Arts Chair, explained have trained and volunteered the required hours to keep their certifications up to date.

The volunteers led the group through the steps of making the table runner, from ironing the material, measuring and cutting and finally sewing it all into a piece to take home and display.

Jamille Hawkins, Monroe County Extension agent, laughed saying, “I am a beginner at sewing. This is my first table runner and it shows in the details.”

This class was just one of many that the Extension office hopes to have at least monthly, with many different activities planned for various interest. Most classes are free with attendees providing their own supplies.

For more information on those watch the announcement section of the paper or the Tompkinsville News website or call the Extension office at 270-487-5504.