Wanda Gay (Smith) Dyer, 69, Tompkinsville, passed away Sunday, Feb. 3, at her home.

Funeral Services will be held at Red Hill Holiness Church, 1322 Harlans Cross Road, at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, Feb. 6.

Visitation is Tuesday, Feb. 5, from 2 to 8 p.m., at Red Hill Holiness Church and Wednesday, Feb. 6, from 8 to 11 a.m., at Red Hill Holiness Church.

Burial is in Bailey Cemetery.

More details will be published in the Tompkinsville News.