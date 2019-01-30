Terry’s List for the weekend of Feb. 1, 2 and 3

My top pick is the middle school performance of “Hairspray” in Glasgow. Go out and support the kids. Local plays like these are so much fun and it will mean a lot to the students. $5 is also not a bad price.

Glasgow Middle School will present “Hairspray” on Friday and Satruday at 7 p.m., and Sunday at 2:30 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/279572422722325/?event_time_id=279572429388991

A display of wedding dresses through the decades is now being held in Murfreesboro, Tenn. Click the link for dates and times.

https://www.facebook.com/events/299355637311940/

Indoor tractor pull to be held in Murfreesboro on Friday and Saturday, at 7 p.m., each day.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2222256544459483/

A Winter Market is ongoing in Bowling Green. Check the link for dates and times.

https://www.facebook.com/events/267058317340372/

Chaney’s Dairy Barn in Bowling Green will serve ice cream for breakfast on Saturday, from 9 to 11 a.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/287513191874295/

A painting class will be held at the Step Back in Time Shop, in Red Boiling Springs, Tenn., on Saturday at 10:30 a.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/582157098913112/

Ground “HOG” Day will be held in Bowling Green at the Harley Davidson store on Saturday, at 11 a.m., with freed food and games. Come out and meet the members of Cave Country H.O.G.

https://www.facebook.com/events/286964658839284/

A vendor and craft fair will be held in Mt. Juliet, Tenn., on Saturday, at 2 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/204207943724528/

A concert recreating the music from “The Day the Music Died” will be held on Bowling Green on Saturday, at 7:30 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/292379708133876/

A Princess Tea will be held on Sunday, at 2 and 5 p.m., in Bowling Green.

https://www.facebook.com/events/216229052656224/

A two day estate sale will be held in at Price Farms in Scottsville on Friday and Saturday.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2167526183499173/

A craft fair will be held in Scottsville, on Saturday, from 9 a.m. To 3 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1216819055159194/

A Soup Kitchen fundraiser, featuring an auction, unlimited soup, coffee, and desserts, will be held in Cookeville, Tenn., on Saturday at 6 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2009335935815036/

A Super Bowl party will be held at Sidelines in Glasgow on Sunday at 5 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/396717741103003/

Play-Doh fun is ongoing at the library in Glasgow. Click the link for dates and times. https://www.facebook.com/events/371439690304663/

“Crappie Madness” will be held at Cabela’s in Bowling Green on Saturday, at 12 noon with seminars and activities for the kids.

https://www.facebook.com/events/769496156747386/?event_time_id=769496163414052

King of the Heap will be held Saturday, in Bowling Green, at 8 a.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/267884407176953/?event_time_id=267884423843618

A model kit swap meet will be held on Saturday at 1 p.m., in Bowling Green.

https://www.facebook.com/events/355350681693114/

We would love to get more people involved in our local activities and know that many people simply do not know about the events until they are over. The list shows events going on each weekend and while we want everyone coming to our local events we understand that we have readers all over the country and sometimes locals just want to get away. We post a little bit of everything both near and far. If we miss your event, make sure to send those to us at annc@Tompkinsvillenews.com.