A benefit fund raiser, featuring singing by the Turner Family, an auction, cake walk, chances and concessions, will be held to help defer the medical expenses of Kelsey Yokley Harris, on Saturday, Feb. 9, at 4 p.m., at the Fountain Run New Community building, located across from the funeral home.

For more information or to donate, call Susan Turner at 270-427-8989, Jamie Yokley, 270-407-8702; or Ryan Yokley, 270-407-9197.