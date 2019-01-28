Tracking the blood moon across the sky

When Devon McCormick’s dad, Ken, would pack his little red-headed daughter outside to point out the different stars and tell her the name, he didn’t realize the impact it would make on her.

But those early days learning about celestial beings fueled her interest in such happenings and when news of a “blood moon” lunar eclipse spread, Devon had to go out and watch.

In the early morning hours of one of the coldest days of the year, Devon began to go outside every few minutes to check on the progress of the eclipse — snapping the series of photos featured above.

The last lunar eclipse that will be seen in North America until 2022, the total lunar eclipse stayed glued to the sky as the moon goes into eclipse and turns blood red.

As the eclipse occurred while the moon was at it’s closest point to Earth for the month, it was also called a “supermoon.”

Since January’s full moon is also known as the Wolf Moon, that’s led some to christen the lunar event a Super Blood Wolf Moon.

Was it worth braving the cold to watch the almost hour long of totality?

“Absolutely,” Devon said.