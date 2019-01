James Russell, 88, Tompkinsville, passed away Sunday, Jan. 27, at Monroe County Medical Center.

Funeral Services will be held at Yokley Trible Funeral Home at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, Jan. 30.

Visitation is Tuesday, Jan. 29, from 3 to 8 p.m., and Wednesday, Jan. 30, from 6 to 11 a.m.,. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home.

Burial is in Bailey Cemetery.

More details will be published in the next edition of the Tompkinsville News.