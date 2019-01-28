Albert Leroyce Helton, 76, Mt. Hermon, passed away Sunday, Jan. 27, at the Commonwealth Regional Specialty Hospital in Bowling Green.

Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, Jan. 30, at 1 p.m., at Strode Funeral Home, with burial to follow in the Isenberg Cemetery, Military Rites will be performed at graveside by DAV Chapter 20 of Glasgow.

Visitation will be after 5p.m., on Tuesday, Jan. 29 and after 7:30 a.m., on Wednesday, Jan. 30, at Strode Funeral Home.

More details will be published in the next edition of the Tompkinsville News.