Birthday/anniversary contest winner announced
The winner of our Facebook Birthday contest and an online subscription to the Tompkinsville News, for the week of Jan. 20 to 26
*************************************************************************************
Drum roll
*************************************************************************************
*************************************************************************************
*************************************************************************************
*************************************************************************************
Jeremy Lynn, who had his birthday on Jan. 26. It was posted by Christan Nason Lynn, who actually posted both of her boy’s birthday’s but Jeremy was the lucky winner.
Send a message to Monroe County Press or come by the office to claim your prize.