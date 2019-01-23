Terry’s List for the weekend of Jan. 25, 26 and 27

My top picks for this week would be the 40th anniversary celebration of the Dukes of Hazzard in Nashville, the free micro car show at the history museum in Cookeville or the outdoor survival skills classes in Murfreesboro.



A dance will be held at the Mt. Hermon Community Center on Saturday at 7 p.m. The doors open at 6 p.m.

This sounds really cool and is ongoing at the library in Glasgow.

A display of wedding dresses through the decades is now being held in Murfreesboro, Tenn. Click the link for dates and times.

An RV Supershow is being held in Nashville, Tenn., this weekend. Check the link for dates and times.

Enus and Cletus will be signing autographs on Friday, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., at Cooters Garage in Nashville, Tenn., as part of the 40th anniversary of the Dukes of Hazzard.

A celebration of the 40th anniversary of the Dukes of Hazzard will be held on Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., in Nashville, Tenn., featuring a screening of the first episode, meeting the cast and more and Daisy, Luke, Cooter, Enus and Cletus will be signing autographs at Cooters Place on Saturday and Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

A Nature watch of sandhill cranes will be held at Barren River this weekend. Check the link for dates and times.

Vette City Con, an all ages pop culture, sci-fi, horror convention, will be held on Friday and Saturday in Bowling Green.

Bull riding and barrel racing will be held on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., in Murfreesboro,Tenn.

Tea for Three will be performed in Cookeville, Tenn., all weekend. Check the link for times.

Play-Doh fun is ongoing at the library in Glasgow. Click the link for dates and times. https://www.facebook.com/events/371439690304663/

A fitness competition/strongman event will be held in Bowling Green on Saturday at 8 a.m.

A Winter Market is ongoing in Bowling Green. Check the link for dates and times.

A 5k run will be held in Bolwing Green on Saturday at 9 a.m.

A mother and son wooden sign workshop will be held in Lebanon, Tenn., on Saturday at 9 a.m.

Classes on outdoor recreation, survival, or naturalist skills are now being held in Murfreesboro, Tenn. Click the link for dates and times.

A Theme Garden Workshop will be held in Murfreesboro, Tenn., on Saturday at 10 a.m.

A string art class will be held on Saturday at 10 a.m., in Glasgow.

A St. Jude’s fundraiser will be held on Saturday at 10 a.m., in Bowling Green.

The Glasgow animal shelter will hold volunteer orientation on Saturday at 10 a.m.

A meditation class will be held on Saturday, at 10:30 a.m., in Bowling Green.

Nerf Wars will be held on Saturday, at 12:30 p.m., in Mt. Juliet, Tenn.

A Women’s self defense class will be held in Bowling Green, on Saturday at 1 p.m. https://www.facebook.com/events/604749829977982/

A Farm to Table pop up restaurant will be held in Red Boiling Springs, Tenn., on Saturday, starting at 5 p.m.

Free concert to be held in Murfressboro, Tenn., on Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

A benefit concert will be held in Cave City, on Saturday, at 7 p.m.

Board and Brush in Bowling Green will hold a grand opening with snacks and giveaways, on Saturday, from 1 to 4 p.m.

The Cookeville History Museum, in Cookeville, Tenn., is holding a micro car exhibit with a real car show to be held nearby, on Saturday, from 9 to 11 a.m., the event will continue through March 23.

Parents enjoy coffee while kids do crafts on Saturday, at 10 a.m., in Bowling Green.

