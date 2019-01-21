Thespian Society induction ceremony held

By: Terry Simpson

Seven Monroe County High School students were inducted into the National Thespian Society on Wednesday, Jan. 9, with a ceremony held in their honor at the high school.

To be eligible for lifetime Thespian membership, students in grades nine through twelve must attend a school with an active Thespian troupe and complete a sufficient quantity and quality of work in theatre arts. Thespians may earn additional honors for work completed after induction.

The Drama Club, Troupe 4051, dedicated the event to Leah Carter, former Drama Club President (2016), who recently passed away.

The impact Carter left on the club members was obvious as Austin “Finch” Lee, performed a solo in her memory, as well as that of Samantha Ellis, another member of the Monroe Youth Theatre family and the Drama Club, who passed away last year.

He shared a story speaking of when he first joined the theater and how he had been bullied for it. It was Carter and Ellis who convinced him to continue, which led him to his love of the stage.

Lee regained his composure and began his solo as several of his fellow actors wiped tears, thinking of their lost friends and mentors. The group has always been like family, as most of the kids have worked together from kindergarten, with the older students teaching and inspiring the younger ones and a legacy being passed down throughout the years.

The recent losses were felt throughout the crowd of family and friends who had packed the cafeteria to watch the performances of the young actors, but the somber mood quickly lifted as everyone realized “the show must go on,” knowing that Carter and Ellis would be proud of what was coming next.

After each club member had performed a monologue, sang a solo or read a dramatic reading, Judy Carr-Back, club sponsor, stepped forward to present awards, remarking on how proud she was of the students and their parents who had always supported their love of Drama. The members were then awarded certificates and pins in honor of their achievements.

Those students inducted into the National Thespian Society were Madison Hollingsworth, Austin Lee, Autumn Lynn, Courtney Pickerell, Marissa Simpson, Gracie Taylor and Kennedy Thurman.