Winner of birthday/anniversary contest announced
The winner of our Facebook Birthday contest and an online subscription to the Tompkinsville News, for the week of Jan. 13 to 19
*************************************************************************************
Drum roll
*************************************************************************************
*************************************************************************************
*************************************************************************************
*************************************************************************************
Jr and Nelda Deckard, who celebrated their 57th anniversary Jan. 13.
Send a message to Monroe County Press or come by the office to claim your prize.