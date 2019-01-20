Roast held for Blanche (Bushong) Trimble
A Roast was held for Blanche (Bushong) Trimble, publisher of the Tompkinsville News, on Saturday, Jan. 19, in honor of her years of service to Monroe County. She was also awarded a key to the city by Mayor Scotty Turner.
