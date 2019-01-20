Joseph Robert Miller, 21,Tompkinsville, passed away Thursday, Jan. 17, at his residence in Tompkinsville, .

Memorial services will be conducted Wednesday, Jan. 23, at 11 a.m., at Strode Funeral Home in.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 22, from 3 to 8 p.m., and after 7:30 a.m., on Wednesday, Jan. 23, until time of memorial service.