Terry’s List for the weekend of Jan. 18, 19 and 20

My top picks are 1. The Wedding Dresses through the Decades display in Murfressboro, Tenn.; I think it would be a romantic date or a fun girls trip to see the beautiful dresses and 2. For the guys, the Swap Meet in Cave City, a flea market of only fishing items. This would be great to go to with your guy after attending the dress show or send him with the guys while you are with your girls. These events are listed first in the list.

A look at wedding dresses through the decades will be presented in Murfressboro, Tenn., on Saturday, at 10 a.m. Click the link to view other dates and times.

https://www.facebook.com/events/299355637311940/?event_time_id=299355800645257

The Barren Bassmasters Swap Meet will be held on Saturday, at 8 a.m., at the Cave City Convention Center.

https://www.facebook.com/events/535820530270392/

A dance will be held on Friday, at the Mt. Hermon Community Center, at 7 p.m.

An indoor yard sale will be held in Gallatin, Tenn., on Friday, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. https://www.facebook.com/events/222970295269968/

An overnight ghost hunt will be held at the Thomas House in Red Boiling Springs, Tenn., on Friday and Saturday at 4 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/379753079438032/?event_time_id=379753086104698

Winter Market and wine tastings to be held in Bowling Green on Saturday at 8 a.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/267058317340372/

A winter farmers market will be held inside at the Barren County Cooperative Extension Service in Glasgow on Saturday, at 8 a.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/308162523166042

Flea Land in Bowling Green will have a Super Saturday, with special deals, BOGO deals on food and giveaways, on Saturday at 9 a.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/238488050381266/

A bridal expo will be held in Nashville on Saturday, at 11 a.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/451520031962055/

Harley Davidson is offering wholesale prices on motorcycles on Saturday at 12 noon with free pizza and soda until 2 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/384702795633246/

A Chakra workshop will be held at the Salt Caves in Bowling Green on Saturday at 2 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/205664133672291/

Dinner and a show will be held at the Armours Hotel in Red Boiling Springs, Tenn., on Saturday, at 6 p.m. Click the link for a full schedule of other dates.

https://www.facebook.com/events/295288944525366/

A murdery mystery show and dinner will be held in Glasgow on Saturday at 7 p.m., and Sunday, at 1:30 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/371860946890868/?event_time_id=371860960224200

An adults only throwback rollerskating session will be held in Murfreesboro, Tenn., on Sunday at 6 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/355028885259701/

A yoga class for kids will be held at the Salt Caves in Bowling Green on Saturday, at 11:30 a.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1564292993715471/

A sip n paint class will be held in Bowling Green on Sunday at 3 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/155249538759584/

A family movie will be shown at the library in Murfreesboro, Tenn., on Saturday at 10 a.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2163907893629459/

The ice skating rink in Murfressboro, Tenn., will be open on Saturday at 12 noon. Click the link to see other dates.

https://www.facebook.com/events/282687135681017/?event_time_id=282689585680772

A “Silly Grandpa” concert will be held in Murfreesboro, Tenn., on Saturday at 1 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/282687135681017/?event_time_id=282689585680772

