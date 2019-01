A senior hula hooping competition, featuring a men’s and women’s division, will be held on Thursday, March 14, at the Senior Center, located on Cap Harlan Rd., for seniors over 60.

Practices will be held every Thursday, from 10 to 11 a.m., until March 7.

Participants are welcome to stay for lunch but reservations the day before are requested.

For more information or to make a reservation, call 270-487-5602.