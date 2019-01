Lenora (Long) Rumble, 92, Tompkinsville, passed away Monday, Janu. 14, at Signature Health Care of Monroe County.

Lenora was born on July 15, 1926, a daughter of the late Mary Clifford (Marrs) and Beldon Long.

Funeral Services will be held at Yokley Trible Funeral Home at 1p.m., on Friday, January 18.

Visitation is Friday, Jan. 18, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Yokley Trible Funeral Home.

Burial is in Bethlehem Cemetery.