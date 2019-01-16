4-H CAMP REGISTRATION NOW OPEN

Registration is now open for West Kentucky 4-H Camp in Dawson Springs, to be held from May 28-31. The camp is open to all boys and girls ages 9 to 14. You do not have to be a member of 4-H to participate.

The fee is $235 which includes a tee shirt, transportation, meals, snacks, lodging, and most classes (horse has an additional $10 fee and craft classes will have a nominal fee).

A donut fundraiser will be held in early May, with all the profits from the donuts campers sell going toward the camp fee.

The last day to register for camp is May 8 or until the allotted number is filled. All fees must be paid in full by May 24.

To hold a spot, come by the Monroe County Extension office, pick up camp forms and pay a $25 non-refundable deposit.