Search teams locate body of missing woman swept away by flood waters

“Paid in full,” that’s what Regional Emergency Management Director Emory Kidd said, pointing the cost of the six-day search for the body of Leah Carter.

Leah Carter, just days short of her 20th birthday, was traveling in her white Saturn down Lyons Road when her car was swept off the Earl and Larry Lyons Bridge by floodwaters from the recent storms.

Leah called 9-1-1 for help. The call, which came in at 6:53 p.m., relayed the fact that she had left the roadway in her car and was already in the creek bed over the guard rails.

She hung up.

And called her mom.

Heartbreaking moments later, Leah’s phone lost connection and the search began for her.

As the night continued, emergency personnel from almost every department and agency in Monroe County scoured the area looking for signs of Carter.

Chief Deputy Lucas Geralds, who lead the investigation of the incident, noted that throughout the night, multiple law enforcement agencies and emergency personnel searched the creek and nearby areas on foot, all-terrain vehicles, rescue boats and even helicopters.

As the flooding was an estimated 15-18’ above normal flow, efforts were very limited, but as the levels began to subside, they were able to find what they believed to be Carter’s car around 500 yards below the bridge from which she left the roadway.

While her car was found after apparently tumbling down the creek bed filling with water, Carter was not.

As the day continued, news that her purse had been located near the car and then later, her monogrammed jacket approximately a mile downstream, efforts turned toward the use of dive teams and K-9 units to attempt to find her.

Although officials had not uttered the words, most realized that they were switching into recovery mode as those searching the ground down the 32 mile stretch of East Fork Creek and then Barren River were unable to find any sign that she had escaped the flood waters.

Throughout the next four days searches continued by water, ground and air as dive teams cleared deep water holes in the creek and heavy machinery was brought in to dismantle a large debris pile at the foot of the Highway 100 bridge. This was targeted as a place of interest after K-9 units “hit” on the pile at two separate times.

Volunteers in harnesses, standing on logs, floating on boats and standing on the bank monitoring each item taken from the pile, worked for several hours looking for some sign of Carter. There were none.

As the week ended, the Command Center went into planning mode to prepare for an influx of volunteers on Saturday — with over 600 persons showing up to help in the search from several states, departments and hundreds of citizen volunteers.

At 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 5, the body of Leah Carter was found in the Flatwoods Community of Monroe County by a volunteer citizen search group sent there to dismantle a brush pile.

Searchers quickly realized that they had found Carter and “backed out” for law enforcement and rescue personnel to recover the body.

A final debriefing of volunteers was held with Kidd noting that an estimated 1,986 individuals had volunteered. With an average of eight hours per day (with the majority working much longer), that resulted in an estimated 15,388 man hours to cover the entire river area and over 10,000 acres of farmland.

Multiple dive teams from several counties and states put over 25 divers in the water multiple times during the week with K-9 units from Kentucky and Indiana working throughout the area, Geralds noted.

“We had a successful mission — it may not have been the outcome we had wanted, but our mission was to bring her home. And we did that,” he added.

Services for Carter were held on Wednesday, Jan. 9, at the Gamaliel Chapel of Strode Funeral Home. A full obituary with Carter’s background, survivors and service information will be published next week.

(Editor’s note: On a personal note, we would like to thank our readers and our social media followers. When we posted at 1:30 a.m. that a need existed for food and coffee at the fire house on the first night — within 30 minutes, 10 people were there with food to help. Within 30 minutes, you couldn’t get in the door. This type of outpouring and support continued throughout the week. No matter what we asked for, it was there in a matter of minutes. As the week continued and volunteer numbers increased, so did the support from our community. Food, drinks, supplies, gloves, tools – no matter what we asked for, it came. Volunteers from all over the United States were so taken aback by our community and its efforts to bring Leah home to their family and support each other, they spoke of it often. You again stepped up and made us #monroecountyproud.)