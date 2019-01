Lisa Jo (Bell) Rue, 57, Gamaliel, passed away Saturday, Jan. 12, at Signature Health Care of Monroe County.

Memorial Services will be held at at Yokley Trible Funeral Home at 1 p.m., on Saturday, Jan. 19.

Visitation is Saturday, Jan. 19, from 10 a.m. until service time at 1 p.m., at Yokley Trible Funeral Home.