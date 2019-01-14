A list of upcoming events to be held throughout the coming weeks

Are you looking for things to do during these long cold days of winter?

We have found a few things of interest that will be coming up in the following weeks.

We always publish a list of things to do on the weekends and as always our announcement section in the paper and on our website will list things as they come up, but we had a few things come in this morning from our newest Extension Agent Jamille Hawkins, that sounds like fun and we thought we would share them with our readers so you can make plans to attend.

Make sure to watch for Terry’s List, our announcement section and our Facebook page for more activities such as these.

SENIOR HULA HOOPING COMPETITION

A senior hula hooping competition, featuring a men’s and women’s division, will be held on Thursday, March 14, at the Senior Center, located on Cap Harlan Rd., for seniors over 60.

Practices will be held every Thursday, from 10 to 11 a.m.

Participants are welcome to stay for lunch but reservations the day before are requested.

For more information or to make a reservation, call 270-487-5602.

TABLE RUNNER CLASS

A table runner class, taught by master clothing volunteer Sue Walsh, will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 22, at 5 p.m., at the Extension office.

Bring a themed fabric (12×36=1/3 yard) and a coordinating color fabric (12×36=1/3 yard).

For more information or to register, call 270-487-5504.

INSTA MEAL CLASS

Learn quick and easy meals with your programmable pressure cooker (Insta Pot) in a class, with a taco bar taste testing, to be held on Thursday, Jan. 24, at 5 p.m., at the Farmers Market (located behind Walmart).

For more information or to make a reservation, call 270-487-5504.

STORYTELLING AND CRAFTS AT THE LIBRARY

A story, “Friendship and Love: storytelling with kids,” will be read at the library on Tuesday, Feb. 12, at 10 a.m., with crafts to follow.