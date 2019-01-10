Terry’s List for the weekend of Jan. 11, 12 and 13

My top picks for this week are 1. the Jurassic Quest in Franklin, Tenn., it is almost a three hour drive and kinda pricey but it sounds really fun, esp. for dinosaur enthusiasts and 2. the free class at the library in Glasgow on making your own balloon animals.

A dance will be held on Saturday, at the Mt. Hermon Community Center, at 7 p.m. https://www.tompkinsvillenews.com/2019/01/09/dance-to-be-held-at-mt-hermon-community-center-4/

A benefit will be held for Jude, Hannah and Norah in Bowling Green on Saturday at 9 p.m. https://www.facebook.com/events/258166518210175/

Karaoke will be going on at Ralphies in Glasgow at 7 p.m., on Saturday.

No Deposit will be playing at the VFW in Glasgow on Saturday at 8 p.m.

Jurassic Quest will be held in Franklin, Tenn., on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

This one is a bit of a drive but it sounds like a lot of fun for kids. Click the link for times. https://www.facebook.com/events/728703214181291/?event_time_id=728703227514623

The 3rd Annual Human Trafficking Awareness Day Candlelight Vigil will be held outside the Mayor’s office (1000 College St.) in Bowling Green, at 6 p.m., on Friday.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1634983413270197/

A free indoor movie will be held in Goodletsville, Tenn., on Friday at 6 p.m. https://www.facebook.com/events/904283029773833/

Forrest Gump will be shown for a discounted price of $2.25 a person in Bowling Green on Friday, at 7:30 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2237666213116380/

A Health and Wellness Expo, featuring free health screenings and services, information on healthy living and great door prizes, will be held in Bowling Green on Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 12 noon.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1470396646429744/

Winter Market and wine tastings to be held in Bowling Green on Saturday at 8 a.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/267058317340372/

A class on making your own balloon animals will be held on Saturday, at 11 a.m., for ages 10 and up, at the library in Glasgow.

https://www.facebook.com/events/356000418281853/

The ice skating rink in Murfreesboro, Tenn., is open at different times and dates this weekend. Click the link for details.

https://www.facebook.com/events/282687135681017/?event_time_id=282689555680775

A Yoga Class will be held at the Salt Caves in Bowling Green on Saturday at 12:30 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/645854349164187/

A free coupon class will be held at the library in Cookeville, Tenn., on Saturday at 2 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/259319668068237/

A kids night out event will be held in Murfreesboro, Tenn., on Saturday, at 6 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/383825402161927/

A tomahawk throwing lesson will be held in Galatin, Tenn., on Saturday at 12 noon

https://www.facebook.com/events/590073624766314/

A cookie decorating class will be held in Bowling Green on Saturday, at 9 a.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/670771423368419/

Build your own battle robot in Hendersonville, Tenn., at the Holder Family Fun Center, on Saturday, at 10 a.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/348501639035020/

Terry’s List disclaimer*

We would love to get more people involved in our local activities and know that many people simply do not know about the events until they are over. The list shows events going on each weekend and while we want everyone coming to our local events we understand that we have readers all over the country and sometimes locals just want to get away. We post a little bit of everything both near and far. If we miss your event, make sure to send those to us at annc@Tompkinsvillenews.com.