RED DRESS GALA TO BE HELD

The fourth annual Red Dress Gala, an event created to give the community and civic organizations an opportunity to recognize volunteers in a public and fitting manner while paying tribute to the efforts of Dr. James Carter and his endeavors to see the Monroe County History Museum become a reality, will be held on Thursday, Feb. 21, at the Monroe County Extension office, at 6 p.m.

Doug Graham will provide the entertainment, telling humorous stories about his friends and family, teaching audiences that they can do more with technology than they thought, and motivating people to excel beyond what they once perceived as their limits.

If your organization wishes to honor up to three volunteers, contact Susan Turner at susan.turner@uky.edu or phone at 270-487-5504 to register your organization for volunteer recognition.

The organizers are requesting a photo of your honoree and a brief write up of their volunteer work. For more information, contact Susan Turner at the email or phone number listed previously or Sheila Rush at 270-487-8481.

Tickets are $20 per person and include a meal and entertainment but will only be available through Feb. 13, at the Monroe County Extension office and at the Economic Development Center.

To have a volunteer recognized, contact Susan Turner at 270-487-5504 or Sheila Rush at 270-487-8481.