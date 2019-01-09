ONGOING ACTIVITIES NOW BEING HELD AT THE LIBRARY

The library has many programs and activities going on right now for both adults and children.

All programs activities are free.

For more information about any of the programs or activities listed below, call the library at 270-487-5301 or come by or check out the Facebook page.

2019 Reading Challenge

A yearlong adult reading challenge is now ongoing, involving reading a different book each month from the challenge list.

Book Club

A monthly adult meeting held at the library. Each month participants will read and discuss a book the club has read.

Storytime with Mrs. Brandi

A weekly children’s program, featuring a story and craft, that is held at the library at 10 a.m., for toddler through preschool ages.

1000 Books Before Kindergarten

A parent/children’s activity, for children from birth to kindergarten, encouraging children to read 1000 books. When completed, children will receive a prize from the toy chest, a certificate, and recognition on our Facebook page for each 100-book milestone.

This is a great program to get children interested in books starting at a young age, helping develop brain growth and reading comprehension.