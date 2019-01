Ervin Alex Tooley passed away peacefully from this life on January 3, in Bowling Green, at the Greenview Hospital. He was surrounded and supported by his loving family during the last days of his life.

Funeral Service will be held at Yokley Trible Funeral Home at 1 p.m., on Saturday, Jan. 12.

Visitation is Friday, Jan. 10. from 5 to 8 p.m., and Saturday from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Yokley Trible Funeral Home.

Burial is in Mt. Nebo Cemetery.