Bill Morris High, 70, of Madisonville, formerly of Tompkinsville, passed away Monday, Jan. 7, at Hillside Manor in Madisonville.

Funeral Service will be held at Yokley Trible Funeral Home at 1 p.m., on Thursday, Jan. 10.

Visitation is Wednesday, Jan. 9, from 5 to 8 p.m., and Thursday 6a.m. to 1 p.m., at Yokley Trible Funeral Home.

Burial is in Mt. Gilead Cemetery.