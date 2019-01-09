BICENTENNIAL COMMITTEE REQUEST HISTORICAL MOMENTS

The Monroe County Bicentennial Promotions Committee is developing a timeline of significant events in the history of Monroe County. The timeline will be used on the Bicentennial webpage, in the official Bicentennial calendar and more.

It will represent all the many communities of the county, from Akersville to Center Point, from Cyclone to Boles, and everywhere in-between.

If you have dates and information about significant or funny historical moments in any community in Monroe County please email them to sheila.rush@ky.gov or mail them to Historical Society 202 N. Main St., Suite J, Tompkinsville, Ky., 42167.