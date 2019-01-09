ACTIVE SHOOTER TRAINING OFFERED TO PUBLIC

The Monroe County Cooperative Extension Service has collaborated with the Tompkinsville – Monroe County Chamber of Commerce and the City of Tompkinsville Police Department (TPD) to offer an Active Shooter Training to the public.

The training will be conducted by TPD Officers Channing Cain and Tyler Shaw at the Monroe County Extension office from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., on Monday, Jan. 28, focusing on how to protect yourself during an active shooter situation, with a discussion on ways to respond to armed intruders and Tuesday, Jan. 29, with active scenarios putting to action what was learned in the previous class. Eye protection will be provided for the very realistic exercises utilizing rubber pellets to simulate gunfire.

All participants will be required to sign a liability waiver and will be required to wear eye protection. Participants must complete the Jan. 28 class to participate in the second class.

The class is open to the first 30 participants to register.

Youth ages 16 years old and older may attend with a parent or legal guardian.

For more information or to register for the free program, contact the Monroe County Extension office at 270-487-5504.