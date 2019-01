Leah Elizabeth Carter, 19, of Gamaliel passed away December 31, 2018 due to an accident.

Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, Jan. 9, at 1 p.m., at Strode’s Gamaliel Chapel in Gamaliel with burial to follow in the Gamaliel Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 3 to 9 p.m., on Tuesday, Jan. 8 and after 7:30 a.m., on Wednesday at Strode’s Gamaliel Chapel in Gamaliel.

Memorials are suggested to the Gamaliel VFD Leah Carter Fund for Rescue and Recovery.