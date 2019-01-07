DRAMA CLUB INDUCTION CEREMONY TO BE HELD
The Monroe County High School Drama Club will hold an induction ceremony for new members to Troop 4051 of the International Thespian Society on Wednesday, Jan. 9, at 6 p.m.
A show and finger foods will be included.
Come out and support the Drama Club.
Posted in Local News
Related Posts
Live Nativity held
January 7, 2019 | No Comments »
Birthday and anniversary contest winner announced
January 6, 2019 | No Comments »
Terry’s List for the weekend of Jan. 4, 5 and 6
January 2, 2019 | No Comments »
Birthday and anniversary contest winner announced
December 30, 2018 | No Comments »