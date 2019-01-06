Birthday and anniversary contest winner announced
The winner of our Facebook Birthday contest and an online subscription to the Tompkinsville News, for the week of Dec. 30 to Jan. 5
Colton Howard, who had his birthday on Jan. 4. His birthday was posted by Laura Crowe.
Send a message to Monroe County Press or come by the office to claim your prize.