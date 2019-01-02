Terry’s List for the weekend of Jan. 4, 5 and 6

Monroe County High School basketball Homecoming is Friday night at 6 p.m. at the high school.

A benefit coon hunt and auction will be held for Gage Smith, on Saturday, at 2 p.m., at McFarland Creek Outdoor’s, located at 1654 McFarland Creek Rd., in Tompkinsville.

Legomania will be going on at the library, in Glasgow, on Friday and Saturday starting at 9 a.m.

The SOKY Winter Market, featuring wine tasting and vendors, will be held in Bowling Green on Saturday, starting at 8 a.m., with other dates and times included in the link.

A gun and knife show will be held at the Cave City Convention Center on Saturday and Sunday starting at 8 a.m.

A fundraiser run will be held in Bowling Green on Saturday at 9 a.m.

A painting class will be held at Standing Stone State Park in Hilham, Tenn., on Saturday, at 11 a.m.

Monster Jam will be held on Saturday, at 1 p.m., in Nashville, Tenn.

Yoga class to be held in Cookeville, Tenn., on Sunday at 2 p.m.

A sip and paint class will be held in Bowling Green on Sunday at 3 p.m.

“King of the Heap” will be held on Saturday in Bowling Green, at the Motorsports Park, at 8 a.m.

A Lego event will take place at the library in Livingston, Tenn., on Saturday, at 10 a.m.

Hits of the ’60’s & ’70’s will be played at Kentucky Downs in Franklin on Saturday, starting at 8:30 p.m., with food, drink, and gaming terminals.

We would love to get more people involved in our local activities and know that many people simply do not know about the events until they are over. The list shows events going on each weekend and while we want everyone coming to our local events we understand that we have readers all over the country and sometimes locals just want to get away. We post a little bit of everything both near and far. If we miss your event, make sure to send those to us at annc@Tompkinsvillenews.com.