Christina Carol (Settle) Cauthen, age 40, of Fountain Run, passed away Saturday, Dec. 29, at T. J. Samson Hospital in Glasgow.

Funeral Services for will be at 1 p.m., on Wednesday, Jan. 2, at Fountain Run Funeral Home, with Bro. Jeff Wells officiating. Burial will follow in the Harrison Family Cemetery in Austin.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 1, from 2 to 8 p.m., and Wednesday, Jan. 2, from 8 a.m. till service time.