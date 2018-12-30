Birthday and anniversary contest winner announced

| | 0

The winner of our Facebook Birthday contest and an online subscription to the Tompkinsville News, for the week of Dec.  23 to 29 is

Courtney Brooke Stephens, who had her birthday on Dec. 25. Her birthday was posted by Loretta Stephens.
Send a message to Monroe County Press or come by the office to claim your prize.
