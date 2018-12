Bertha Leigh Young Krueger, 78, Hestand, passed away Friday, Dec. 28, at the Monroe County Medical Center.

Cremation was chosen and a memorial service will be held Friday, Jan. 4, at 2 p.m., at the Strode Funeral Home, with entombment to follow at Monroe County Memorial Lawn.

Visitation will be held Friday, Jan. 4, from 12 noon to 2 p.m. at the Strode Funeral Home.