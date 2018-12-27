Terry’s List for Dec. 28 to Jan. 1

I am combining this weekend’s list and the New Year’s list since there is not a lot on either. Keep in mind that while the list is usually family friendly, this one includes events for ringing in the New year and some are more adult oriented.



My top pick for this list is the Holiday Light Show going on at Hidden Hollow Park in Cookeville, Tenn. If you are looking for some “cheesy” family fun this is the place for you. I went to the park with my family on Christmas day and we did not have to wait in line at all (unlike other light shows). Not only is there a drive through light show, but a snack bar where you can get a Christmas funnel cake and hot chocolate and the park features playgrounds, animals in cages to view, waterfalls, gem mines, putt putt golf and Santa and Frosty. The link lists times and dates. Again, keep in mind this is “cheesy” entertainment in an older park that is being updated but my family loved it.

A Christmas Light Display event will be held at Hidden Hollow Park in Cookeville, Tenn., from 5 to 9 p.m., on dates until Jan. 1. Check the link for more details.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2435123893176304/?event_time_id=2452475818107778

A dance will be held on Friday, at the Mt. Hermon Community Center, at 7 p.m.

https://www.tompkinsvillenews.com/2018/12/27/dance-to-be-held-at-mt-hermon-community-center-3/

The Bluegrass Vineyard in Bowling Green will hold a wine tasting and vendor market on Saturday, at 8 a.m. Check the link for other dates and times.

https://www.facebook.com/events/267058317340372/

A painting class will be held in Murfreesboro, Tenn., on Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2343734852321591/

A free holiday light show set to music is ongoing in Hendersonville, Tenn. Click the link for dates and times.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2255991001311685/

A New Years Celebration Dance will be held on Saturday at Froggetts South 65, located at 9332 Happy Valley Rd, in Cave City from 6:30 to 11 pm.

https://www.facebook.com/events/325252814867481/

Crossfirre will be playing at the Dale Hollow Bar and Grill in Celina, Tenn., on Saturday at 8 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/336252696969062/

An open workshop, creating a wooden sign, will be held in Murfreesboro, Tenn., on Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1125006060957469/

Southern Lanes in Bowling Green will hold a “Sunday Funday Fundraiser,” featuring a $15 wristband that includes unlimited bowling shoe rental, laser tag, golf and bumper Cars. from 2 to 7 p.m. on Sunday.

https://www.facebook.com/events/309863822954123/

The Salt Cave in Bowling Green will hold yoga on Sunday, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/549196475553981/

Revolver Dance Hall and Saloon, will have music, live DJ, a full dance floor, three full bars, billiards, a mechanical bull and karaoke stage, in Cookeville, Tenn., starting at 7 p.m., on Monday.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1129788767171885/

The Steel Coop in Livingston, Tenn., will have a 1920’s themed Great Gatsby Party, featuring fine dining, an open bar and a champagne toast at midnight, complete with party favors and giveaways, starting at 6 p.m., on Monday.

https://www.facebook.com/events/260513484639513/

The Best Western in Bowling Green will hold a BYOB party with hats, tiaras, noisemakers, music, finger foods and a champagne toast at midnight, on Monday at 10 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2016067355152616/

The Kentucky Headhunters and other bands will be at the Plaza in Glasgow on Monday starting at 8 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1973374272717066/

A Party will be held at the Ramada in Bowling Green, featuring an all you can eat buffet, party favors and give-a-ways, starting at 6:30 p.m., on Monday.

https://www.facebook.com/events/333886420523188/

Pub by Novo in Bowling Green will have a party, featuring a live DJ, an open dance floor, specialty cocktails, a late night menu and a champagne toast at midnight, starting at 8 p.m., on Monday.

https://www.facebook.com/events/283961785797050/

Southern Lanes in Bowling Green will be open all day and night on New Years Eve and New Years Day, featuring drink specials, football games, the arcade, laser tag, pool, mini golf and more.

Ralphies in Glasgow will have a New Years Eve Bash on Monday, featuring live music, prizes, cosmic bowling, unlimited pizza and soft drinks until 11p.m. Purchase tickets in advance for a free $5 game card.

https://www.facebook.com/events/358463514732613/

A Casino night will be held at Cahoots in Lebanon, Tenn., on Monday, at 7 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/471191003405505/

Ring in the New Year at Barren River Lake State Park on Monday at 8 p.m., with dinner, music and a balloon drop for both Eastern Time and Central Time. Click the link for package specials.

https://www.facebook.com/events/898473510360049/

Sidelines in Glasgow will have A DJ for Music and dancing starting At 9 p.m., on Monday.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1186855944823570/

No Deposit band will be at the Pit Stop Bar and Grill in Bowling Green on Monday at 8 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1206419932846943/

A 5k will be held at the soccer complex in Bowling Green on Tuesday, at 10 a.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2052287778163392/

The ice skating rink in Murfreesboro, Tenn., is open until Jan. 21, featuring holiday decorations. Click the link for dates and times.

https://www.facebook.com/events/282687135681017/

A Lego Mania party will be ongoing at the library in Glasgow in the coming weeks. Check the link for dates and times.

https://www.facebook.com/events/766382057033066/

Terry’s List disclaimer*

We would love to get more people involved in our local activities and know that many people simply do not know about the events until they are over. The list shows events going on each weekend and while we want everyone coming to our local events we understand that we have readers all over the country and sometimes locals just want to get away. We post a little bit of everything both near and far. If we miss your event, make sure to send those to us at annc@Tompkinsvillenews.com.