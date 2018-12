Cloe Nell (Boone) Ford, 85, Tompkinsville, passed away Thursday, Dec. 27, at Barren County Healthcare & Rehab in Glasgow.

Funeral Services will be held at Yokley Trible Funeral Home, at 1 p.m., on Saturday, Dec. 29, with Wayne Cleary officiating and Interment at Ebenezer Cemetery.

Visitation is Friday, Dec. 28,from 4 to 8 p.m., and Saturday, Dec. 29, from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Yokley Trible Funeral Home.