Live Nativity held at the H.A.M Henderson Lodge recently
A live Nativity, soup and chili supper, a visit from Santa and an auction was held at the H.A.M Henderson Lodge on Saturday, Dec. 22. Below are scenes from the event.
Be sure to subscribe to the Tompkinsville News to get the full stories on events such as this.
Posted in Area News, Breaking News, Local News
Related Posts
Local residents go caroling through the streets of Gamaliel
December 23, 2018 | No Comments »
Terry’s List for the weekend of Dec. 7, 8 and 9
December 5, 2018 | No Comments »
BREAKFAST WITH SANTA TO BE HELD
December 5, 2018 | No Comments »
Local child has album released recently
December 3, 2018 | 2 Comments »
Updated Terry’s Christmas List
December 2, 2018 | No Comments »