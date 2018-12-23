Live Nativity held at the H.A.M Henderson Lodge recently

| | 0

A live Nativity, soup and chili supper, a visit from Santa and an auction was held at the H.A.M Henderson Lodge on Saturday, Dec. 22. Below are scenes from the event.
Be sure to subscribe to the Tompkinsville News to get the full stories on events such as this.

Posted in Area News, Breaking News, Local News

Leave a Comment