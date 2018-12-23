Jackie Morris Gerald By Editor | December 23, 2018 | 0 Jackie Morris Gerald, 62, Gamaliel, passed away Friday, Dec.21, at his residence in Gamaliel. Funeral services were conducted on Sunday, Dec. 23, at the Strode Funeral Home, with burial in the Monroe County Memorial Lawn Cemetery. Posted in Obituaries Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Kathy (Short) York December 23, 2018 | No Comments » Travis J. Pruitt December 23, 2018 | No Comments » Jeanie Andrews December 13, 2018 | No Comments » Lynsi DeLeon Velazquez December 11, 2018 | No Comments » Travis J. Pruitt December 9, 2018 | No Comments »