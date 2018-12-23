Birthday and anniversary contest winner announced
The winner of our Facebook Birthday contest and an online subscription to the Tompkinsville News, for the week of Dec. 16 to 22 is
Krissie Combs, who had her 11th birthday on Dec. 21. Her birthday was posted by Pam Isenberg.
Send a message to Monroe County Press or come by the office to claim your prize.