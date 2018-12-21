NEW YEARS EVE DANCE TO BE HELD
A New Year’s Eve dance, featuring “Generation,” will be held at the Mt Hermon Community Center on Monday, Dec. 31.
The doors open at 7 p.m., with the party and dance from 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
Concessions, snacks and door prizes will be available.
For more information, call 270-427-8000.
Posted in Local News
