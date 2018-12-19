Terry’s List for the weekend of Dec. 21, 22 and 23

Live Nativity, Santa, soup, chili and auction to be held in Tompkinsville on Saturday starting at 4 p.m.

The Monroe County Medical Center Relay for Life team will hold a silent auction on Friday, Dec. 21, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., in the hospital conference room.

Hidden Hollow Park, located in Cookeville, Tenn., will have a drive-through light display with other themed activities on dates from now til New Year’s Day. See the link for dates and times.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2435123893176304/

Christmas at Dogwood Park, featuring free carousel rides, Santa pics, lights, free movies and other holiday-themed fun, in Cookeville, Tenn., is ongoing now. See the link for dates and times.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2183849125190039/

A tree show with over 30 trees, refreshments, and entertainment, is ongoing now in Bowling Green. Click the link for dates and times.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1848337928616018/

Santa is coming to C&V Variety in Horse Cave, on Saturday, Dec. 22, at 11 a.m., featuring a sled, free snacks and a free photo

https://www.facebook.com/events/343981556399665/

An ornament painting class will be held on Saturday, Dec. 22, at 10 a.m., in Cookeville, Tenn.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2119771381671764/

A Live Nativity will be held at the Plano Baptist Church in Bowling Green on Sunday, Dec. 23, at 5 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2163252257324494/

A live Nativity will be held on Sunday at 3 p.m., in Glasgow at the Glenview Christian Church

https://www.facebook.com/events/1997572097006424/

An Ugly Christmas Sweater Party will be held on Saturday at 7 p.m., at Lost River Pizza Company in Bowling Green, with acoustic music.

https://www.facebook.com/events/271197203582373/

A one million holiday light display will be held in Nashville on Saturday at 5 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1888716547871849/?event_time_id=1888716584538512

A holiday market will be held on Saturday at 10 a.m., in Murfreesboro

https://www.facebook.com/events/755004934832256/

River Lake Church in Glasgow will hold a “Christmas Experience” on Saturday at 4 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1051942311645236/?event_time_id=1051942334978567

A salt cave session will be held in Bowling Green on Saturday at 3 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/323679308218719/

Join Santa Claus for an afternoon around the campfire. Sip on hot cocoa and enjoy s’mores. Bring your camera and capture a one of a kind photo with Santa! Dress warmly and bring your lawn chair or blanket on Saturday in Gallatin, Tenn., at 2 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/559478441539227/

A Winter Market with taste tasting will be held at the Bluegrass Vineyard in Bowling Green. Click the link for dates and times.

https://www.facebook.com/events/267058317340372/

Bass Pro Shops in Nashville, Tenn., will have free photos with Santa, crafts, games, activities and more on dates from now until Christmas Eve. Click the link for details.

https://www.facebook.com/events/359617171452798/

Take a ride on the Polar Express Train in Stearns, Ky. Click the link for dates and times.

https://www.facebook.com/events/251542842209563/

A gun show will be held in Lebanon, Tenn., on Saturday at 9 a.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/365424727287985/?event_time_id=365424733954651

Pancakes with Santa will be held on Saturday at 9 a.m. in Russellville

https://www.facebook.com/events/352339795537837/

We would love to get more people involved in our local activities and know that many people simply do not know about the events until they are over. The list shows events going on each weekend and while we want everyone coming to our local events we understand that we have readers all over the country and sometimes locals just want to get away. We post a little bit of everything both near and far. If we miss your event, make sure to send those to us at annc@Tompkinsvillenews.com.