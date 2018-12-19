SOUP, CHILI, SANTA VISIT, LIVE NATIVITY AND AUCTION TO BE HELD

| | 0

A soup and chili supper, auction, Santa visit and a Live Nativity will be held on Saturday, Dec. 22, at 4 p.m., with Santa arriving at 5 p.m., and the auction starting at 6 p.m.,  at the H.A.M. Henderson Lodge, located on Bethlehem Church Rd.

Posted in Local News

Leave a Comment