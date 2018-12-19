MT.HERMON COMMUNITY CENTER TO BE CLOSED FOR CHRISTMAS
The Mt. Hermon Community Center will be closed on Saturday, Dec. 22, for Christmas. It will reopen on Friday, Dec. 28, with a dance featuring “Generation.”
The doors open at 6 p.m., and the music starts at 7 p.m.
Posted in Local News
