Going shopping with a cop

As the big yellow school buses pulled up to Wal-Mart this past week, 62 Monroe County Middle and High School kids crawled off to shop for Christmas.

“This has been such a blessing. I witnessed a whole community come together with cheerful and willing hearts to give 62 children in our great community a Christmas,” organizer Kerry Denton noted.

Volunteers from various law enforcement agencies, emergency personnel departments and School District, Wal-Mart and City of Tompkinsville personnel met students at the store and assisted them in shopping for items for themselves or their family members, paid for by donations and fundraising events held throughout the year.

This is the 11th year of the program, TPD Captain Denton noted, with each student allotted a budget to spend on a variety of items. The students are also treated to a free meal by LaTia’s staff prior to shopping.

Photos by Sara Wilson