An updated Terry’s Christmas List

Santa will be at The Eatin’ Table on Thursday, Dec. 20, at 5 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/535218670321665/

Hidden Hollow Park, located in Cookeville, Tenn., will have a drive-through light display with other themed activities on dates from now til New Year’s Day. See the link for dates and times.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2435123893176304/

Christmas at Dogwood Park, featuring free carousel rides, Santa pics, lights, free movies and other holiday-themed fun, in Cookeville, Tenn., is ongoing now. See the link for dates and times.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2183849125190039/

Pets pictures with Santa will be held at the Stones River Mall in Murfreesboro, Tenn., on Monday, Dec. 17, from 5 to 8 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1891115000977750/

A tree show with over 30 trees, refreshments, and entertainment, is ongoing now in Bowling Green. Click the link for dates and times.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1848337928616018/

Santa is coming to C&V Variety in Horse Cave, on Saturday, Dec. 22, at 11 a.m., featuring a sled, free snacks and a free photo

https://www.facebook.com/events/343981556399665/

A night of Christmas music will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 19, at 6 p.m., at the Life Church in Cookeville, Tenn.

https://www.facebook.com/events/511991812634373/

An ornament painting class will be held on Saturday, Dec. 22, at 10 a.m., in Cookeville, Tenn.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2119771381671764/

The Oakley STEM Center at Tennessee Tech, in Cookeville, Tenn., will hold a Shortest Day of the Year Celebration on Thursday, Dec 20, from 6 to 8 p.m., featuring star gazing with telescopes, a screening of Space Next 3D in our virtual theatre and a one of a kind workshop “Getting Started with Astrophotography.”

https://www.facebook.com/events/1798186266957177/

A Live Nativity will be held at the Plano Baptist Church in Bowling Green on Sunday, Dec. 23, at 5 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 17, at 5 p.m., is the last night for Pet Photo’s at the Mall in Bowling Green

https://www.facebook.com/events/263039617891065/?event_time_id=263039644557729